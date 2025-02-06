This State Has More Five Guys Locations Than Any Other

Five Guys may be headquartered in Virginia, but it's not the state that boasts the most locations for this eatery. This favored burger joint, which only uses fresh beef and famously doesn't have freezers, a key reason Five Guys' food is so delicious, has been around since 1986 when the Murrell family opened their first restaurant in Arlington. Today, this quick-service restaurant has 1,700 locations worldwide, with another 1,500 in the works. It's growing and thriving; however, Florida has more Five Guys than any other place.

File this under facts you might know about Five Guys; the Sunshine State has 123 locations, besting California with its 118, and New York, which only has 92 locations. What makes the land of beaches, bikinis, Disney World, and Epcot Center the place to nurture and grow this fast-food chain? Florida is the third-most populated state, with close to 23 million people calling it home. According to the National Restaurant Association, the restaurant industry in Florida is booming, raking in $77.6 billion. It's also the second largest private employer for the state.