In-N-Out Is Prince Harry's Favorite Fast Food Joint. Here's What He Orders

Following the lives of royalty is a favored pastime of many — from the clothes they wear, how they spend their days, where they travel to, and of course, what they eat. In the context of the latter, it's easy to imagine that they eat rich gourmet meals every time they dine. However, you'll be surprised to know that Princess Diana's favorite meal was oddly normal. And as for her younger son, Prince Harry? He too has rather plebeian tastes. Much like most of the public, he favors the burgers at the popular fast food joint In-N-Out.

We know that when Prince Harry was gearing up to marry Meghan Markle, he followed a strict diet and exercise plan before the royal wedding. However, post-marital bliss and his move to America, leaving his home country behind, his tastes seem to have changed. He sidestepped the great pizza debate by eating both deep-dish and thin-crust in Chicago, and as he admitted in an interview, he also loves In-N-Out burgers, specifically the chain's double-double — animal style.