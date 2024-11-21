Over 160,000 Pounds Of Beef Were Just Recalled. Here Are The Details
The year 2024 has been rough for recalls and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The USDA and Wolverine Packing Co. have just recalled a whopping 167,277 pounds of ground beef products due to concerns over E. coli, a bacteria that commonly contaminates this type of food product. This news comes hot on the heels of several fast food chains issuing a recall on onions due to concerns of contamination with the same bacteria.
E. coli, although not typically life-threatening, can cause unpleasant symptoms, including diarrhea, vomiting, fever, and dehydration. So far, there have been 15 consumers who have reported illnesses to the Minnesota Department of Agriculture due to E. coli. Though they have been confined to Minnesota, restaurants and store shelves around the country have been affected. Wolverine Packing Co. is a Detroit-based meatpacking company that distributes beef, poultry, and seafood nationwide. This specific outbreak is an FDA Class I recall.
What products need to be avoided?
The products that may be contaminated show the establishment number "EST. 2574B" on the package. Both fresh and frozen products were affected, with the fresh products having a use-by date of November 14 and the frozen products having a production date of October 22. The types of products affected include ground beef steakburger, chuck, and patties, as well as regular ground beef.
These items were shipped to restaurants, and regardless of whether businesses purchased the products fresh or frozen, the USDA advises for the product to be returned or thrown away. So, while you may not have them in your refrigerator, if you've eaten any ground beef food items while out of the house recently, you'll want to watch for any symptoms and report them immediately to your healthcare provider.