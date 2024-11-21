Over 160,000 Pounds Of Beef Were Just Recalled. Here Are The Details

The products that may be contaminated show the establishment number "EST. 2574B" on the package. Both fresh and frozen products were affected, with the fresh products having a use-by date of November 14 and the frozen products having a production date of October 22. The types of products affected include ground beef steakburger, chuck, and patties, as well as regular ground beef.

These items were shipped to restaurants, and regardless of whether businesses purchased the products fresh or frozen, the USDA advises for the product to be returned or thrown away. So, while you may not have them in your refrigerator, if you've eaten any ground beef food items while out of the house recently, you'll want to watch for any symptoms and report them immediately to your healthcare provider.