2,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To A Strange Rubbery Substance

While relatively rare, food recalls are enacted when businesses have concerns about contaminated products. There are lots of reasons why a food manufacturer may recall items, such as the presence of bacteria or parasites, or because a food contains an allergen that's not listed on the product label. Both instances can lead to serious health issues, including bouts of foodborne illness with associated effects like nausea and vomiting. Recalls can also result from contamination by an inedible foreign object, including materials like glass, metal, or plastic. The presence of foreign materials is the cause behind the most recent food recall, which affects ground beef patties distributed to people all over the country.

Food recalls are often precautionary and have the overall goal of preventing illnesses or injuries before they actually occur. Accordingly, it's crucial for consumers to take all recalls seriously, despite any inconvenience they may experience in doing so. Here's how you should proceed if you believe you currently have a package of recalled beef in your home.