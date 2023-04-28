2,000 Pounds Of Ground Beef Recalled Due To A Strange Rubbery Substance
While relatively rare, food recalls are enacted when businesses have concerns about contaminated products. There are lots of reasons why a food manufacturer may recall items, such as the presence of bacteria or parasites, or because a food contains an allergen that's not listed on the product label. Both instances can lead to serious health issues, including bouts of foodborne illness with associated effects like nausea and vomiting. Recalls can also result from contamination by an inedible foreign object, including materials like glass, metal, or plastic. The presence of foreign materials is the cause behind the most recent food recall, which affects ground beef patties distributed to people all over the country.
Food recalls are often precautionary and have the overall goal of preventing illnesses or injuries before they actually occur. Accordingly, it's crucial for consumers to take all recalls seriously, despite any inconvenience they may experience in doing so. Here's how you should proceed if you believe you currently have a package of recalled beef in your home.
How to tell if you're affected by the recall
An announcement from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) provides greater insight into this latest food recall. The contaminated beef originated from Weinstein Wholesale Meats, a meat manufacturer located in Forest Park, Illinois. Upon receiving complaints that a white, rubber-like substance (believed to be neoprene) was found in patties, Weinstein Wholesale Meats initiated a recall of over 2,122 pounds of ground beef. To determine whether you have contaminated beef in your home, check the label.
The ground beef involved in the recall is sold in 10.7-ounce packages, with a production date of March 14th, 2023. According to the recall notice on the USDA's website, the labeling states, "Use/Freeze By 4/11/23" and "100% Grass Fed & Finished Beef Burger Patties 85% Lean/15% Fat." You can also review the USDA inspection mark for the establishment number, which is Est. 6987. This recall affects consumers across the nation, as the contaminated packages were sold through an online distributor. Fortunately, no ill health effects have been reported so far, but the FSIS is advising consumers to discard affected packages immediately or return them to the location of purchase for a refund.