The Gross Reason Bartenders Usually Avoid Ordering Draft Beer

According to the Brewer's Association for Small & Independent Craft Brewers, tap lines (which distribute the beer from a keg to the tap) should be cleaned every two weeks. If they're not, several contaminants can build up within the lines. Yeast and mold are the two big ones that grow on the parts of the tap machinery that have contact with air, such as faucets and drains. These two are often hard to see in your beer, although when growing on the machinery, they can show up as white or green growths, respectively. Both contaminants are usually harmless, but the mold, in particular, can sometimes cause health concerns, meaning it's best to avoid tap lines with these growths.

Then, there's beerstone, a deposit made primarily of calcium oxalate. This deposit accumulates in your tap lines and eventually falls off, leaving residue in your beer. This nasty residue can shorten your brew's shelf-life and leave it with unpleasant flavors.

Finally, don't forget about bacteria, which can cause your drink to smell like rotten eggs or take on another unpleasant aroma. It can also lead to unwanted sour, vinegary flavors and give your drink a dull and opaque look. All that can lead to a brew that's far from refreshing when you want something fresh at the bar.