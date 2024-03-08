Here's How Many Pints Of Beer Are In A Standard Keg

In the world of beer, the keg connects brewers — everyone from macro breweries to your friend who brews in his basement — to the people who like to drink beer. Beer kegs come in all sorts of shapes and sizes. They range in size from small, like the Heineken mini keg you might get for an evening with friends, to quarter-barrel kegs, the kind you might have seen spewing frothy Natty Light at college house parties. You can rent them for any occasion, and sometimes you don't even have to fill them with beer; they can also hold soda and cider if you prefer.

The industry standard keg, sometimes called a full keg, stores, transports, and dispenses beer to the masses at bars, restaurants, and sporting events. If you're hosting a party, running a bar, or just curious about how much beer you can get from a standard keg, well, it holds a lot of beer — approximately 124 pints.