Starbucks' Pink Drink Is Getting The Grocery Store Treatment

Starbucks' Pink Drink aficionados will no longer have to head to the nearest Starbucks location to quench their thirst for the drink. Starting next week, ready-to-drink bottles of the cult-favorite Pink Drink will be hitting grocery stores' shelves nationwide, according to an April 5 press release.

The 14-ounce Pink Drink beverage consists of strawberry, açaí, coconut milk, and fruit juice, similar to the drink made at Starbucks cafes. Fans of the Pink Drink will know the pink concoction started as a secret menu item and took the internet by storm. The Pink Drink — otherwise known as the "Pinkity Drinkity" — is the combination of Starbucks' Strawberry Acai Refresher and coconut milk. The Pink Drink was popular enough for Starbucks to permanently add it to its menu in 2017.

Talks of adding the Pink Drink to Starbucks' grocery store product line swirled back in September 2022. During its annual meeting with investors, the coffee chain announced it was working on selling the Pink Drink in grocery stores, The Takeout reported. But, fans have been demanding the drink be sold in food retailers for years. "Starbucks needs to start selling the pink drink in bottles at the grocery store," one person tweeted back in 2018. However, the Pink Drink isn't the only drink coming to supermarkets.