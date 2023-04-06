Starbucks' Pink Drink Is Getting The Grocery Store Treatment
Starbucks' Pink Drink aficionados will no longer have to head to the nearest Starbucks location to quench their thirst for the drink. Starting next week, ready-to-drink bottles of the cult-favorite Pink Drink will be hitting grocery stores' shelves nationwide, according to an April 5 press release.
The 14-ounce Pink Drink beverage consists of strawberry, açaí, coconut milk, and fruit juice, similar to the drink made at Starbucks cafes. Fans of the Pink Drink will know the pink concoction started as a secret menu item and took the internet by storm. The Pink Drink — otherwise known as the "Pinkity Drinkity" — is the combination of Starbucks' Strawberry Acai Refresher and coconut milk. The Pink Drink was popular enough for Starbucks to permanently add it to its menu in 2017.
Talks of adding the Pink Drink to Starbucks' grocery store product line swirled back in September 2022. During its annual meeting with investors, the coffee chain announced it was working on selling the Pink Drink in grocery stores, The Takeout reported. But, fans have been demanding the drink be sold in food retailers for years. "Starbucks needs to start selling the pink drink in bottles at the grocery store," one person tweeted back in 2018. However, the Pink Drink isn't the only drink coming to supermarkets.
Other ready-to-drink beverages to hit the shelves
Starbucks also unveiled several other ready-to-drink beverages that will be sold alongside the Pink Drink at grocery stores. Since the Paradise Drink debuted last summer, it was a hit among customers, according to Starbucks. The Paradise Drink is now available in a 14-ounce ready-to-drink bottle, featuring pineapple, passionfruit, coconut milk, and fruit juice. The Pink Drink and Paradise Drink beverages start at $3.67.
Can't get enough coffee? New miniature Frappuccino cans will join Starbucks' bottled Frappuccino beverages. The mini cans come in two flavors: caramel and white chocolate mocha. The mini Frappuccinos come in 8-packs and will sell for $11.99. The white chocolate mocha-flavored Frappuccino is also set to return and will start at $3.75. Starbucks also announced a new caramel flavor of its Doubleshot energy coffee drink as well as two 40-ounce Espresso Americano bottles in "black unsweet" and "milk and sugar" flavors. The Doubleshot energy coffee drink and Espresso Americano beverages will start at $3.67 and $5.49, respectively.