Are Froot Loops Considered Gluten-Free?
Kellogg's Froot Loops have become a beloved cereal for breakfast, snack, and dessert for all ages since they were introduced in 1963. In fact, it has become so popular that the company added a variation with marshmallows to its lineup — possibly inspired by the success of limited-edition mixes like Spooky Marshmallow Froot Loops, a cereal you won't believe is 20 years old. Even Daily Meal ranked Froot Loops the best of 16 popular cereals. If you have celiac disease or a sensitivity to gluten, though, you should avoid these cereals.
To follow a gluten-free diet, you have to avoid various ingredients that contain gluten. Barley, brewer's yeast, rye, and wheat products — including wheat derivatives like durum, farro, graham, and spelt — are just a few examples. Unfortunately, Kellogg's uses wheat flour to make its Froot Loops, so just like how the individual colors of Froot Loops taste the same, they all contain gluten, too. Since the ingredients in other Froot Loops-related products, such as the Froot Loops Jumbo Snax, contain wheat flour too, they are not gluten free either.
Gluten-free, fruity cereal alternatives to Froot Loops
While Kellogg's Froot Loops are not gluten-free, you can get a few alternatives to satisfy your fruity cereal cravings. The safest option, especially if you have celiac disease, may be Magic Spoon, a grain-free cereal that is gluten-free certified by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization and National Sanitation Foundation. Best of all, it's one of many healthy cereals that are actually tasty despite containing zero sugar. You can choose from eight flavors, and the Magic Spoon Fruity Cereal is widely considered to taste similar to Froot Loops.
If you don't mind straying from the donut shape of Froot Loops, consider getting Post Fruity Pebbles Cereal. The simple rice, sugar, oil, and salt ingredients don't inherently contain gluten, and Post Consumer Brands follows strict safety procedures and tests its products to ensure that they meet FDA standards to hold the gluten-free label. However, you should always double-check the product label for possible changes before eating any cereal product.