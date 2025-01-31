The Pretzel Snack That Was Just Recalled Over An Undeclared Allergen

Fans of chocolate-covered pretzels (or those stocking up for Valentine's Day) — you may want to check your shelves. United Natural Trading LLC issued a recall on its Fresh Direct dark chocolate-covered pretzels on January 30, 2025 due to an undeclared allergen: milk. In other words, the packaging does not disclose that the pretzels contain milk or milk protein derivatives, which could lead to serious reactions for those with milk allergies.

The good news is that the damage may be limited — the chocolate-covered pretzels were shipped out to Connecticut, New Jersey and New York in limited quantities. What's more, according to the FDA, they were sold through an online third-party retailer and not directly on supermarket shelves. An internal review showed of the company's label management system is what rang the alarm that these pretzels were not labeled properly.