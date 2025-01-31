The Pretzel Snack That Was Just Recalled Over An Undeclared Allergen
Fans of chocolate-covered pretzels (or those stocking up for Valentine's Day) — you may want to check your shelves. United Natural Trading LLC issued a recall on its Fresh Direct dark chocolate-covered pretzels on January 30, 2025 due to an undeclared allergen: milk. In other words, the packaging does not disclose that the pretzels contain milk or milk protein derivatives, which could lead to serious reactions for those with milk allergies.
The good news is that the damage may be limited — the chocolate-covered pretzels were shipped out to Connecticut, New Jersey and New York in limited quantities. What's more, according to the FDA, they were sold through an online third-party retailer and not directly on supermarket shelves. An internal review showed of the company's label management system is what rang the alarm that these pretzels were not labeled properly.
How to tell if you have the affected product
If you have a package of the affected Fresh Direct dark chocolate-covered pretzels on hand, you should throw them away. The lot number in question is 24353, and the pretzels have a UPC number of 811102026276. The best by date is June 30, 2025, helping make them easily identifiable. You can also use your receipt and the packaging showing the correct lot number to return the product for a refund.
While it may not be an FDA Class I recall, which means there's a reasonable probability of exposure leading to serious illness or death, that's not to say this issue isn't grave. Milk is considered one of the eight major allergens and can cause serious harm to some individuals. While some reactions may be as simple as a rash or hives, others can wind up with life-threatening reactions such as throat constriction, difficulty breathing and even loss of consciousness.
It's been a hot week for recalls, with Walmart putting out a Class I FDA recall on broccoli and another recall being issued for La Fiesta breadcrumbs due to undisclosed sesame.