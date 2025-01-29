The Bread Crumb Brand That Was Just Recalled Due To An Undeclared Allergen

Unfortunately for shoppers, the affected La Fiesta brand bread crumbs have been in circulation for a while. Nearly 26,500 of the unseasoned bread crumbs and just under 6,300 of the seasoned bread crumbs made their way to supermarket shelves. This is why it's important to check your pantries and cross-reference with the lot codes. Lot codes 26032; 26073; 26082; 26092; and 26094 are impacted for unseasoned bread crumbs, and lot codes 26094 and 26123 for seasoned bread crumbs.

While the recall is certainly not what shoppers want to hear about, if you've got a package of the affected product, you can return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. If you're looking for alternative bread crumbs, you might be better off swapping them out for panko for maximum crunch. Or, try toasting bread and crushing it in a resealable bag to make your own bread crumbs — that way, you know what's in them.

This is not the first time in recent months that La Fiesta has been affected by a recall. In March 2024 the company was impacted by a ground cinnamon recall, which was one of the biggest of the year, when the FDA found high levels of lead present in several brands.