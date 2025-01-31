Why Were The Actors Not Allowed To Drink In The Bud Light Super Bowl Ad?

Post Malone and Shane Gillis know there's nothing better than kicking back in a driveway with an ice-cold Bud Light — except actually being able to drink it. In Bud Light's new Super Bowl teaser, "Driveway," the two count down the seconds until the commercial ends and they can finally take a sip. Because, as strange as it sounds, actually drinking a beer in a beer ad? Not allowed.

The teaser plays up this oddly specific industry rule, turning it into a joke that is only possible in a Super Bowl ad. The whole setup is classic Bud Light — low stakes, high relatability, and just self-aware enough to make you do a double-take. Did they really just build an entire ad around not drinking the beer? Yes. Yes, they did. And it works.

In the full commercial, "Big Men on Cul-De-Sac," Malone and Gillis are the ultimate party-starters, appearing to a neighbor in need with a grill full of steaks, leaf blowers as rocket launchers, and an extra-long cooler of Bud Light tailing behind a riding lawn mower. A small gathering turns into a full-blown lawn party with the help of witty one-liners and plenty of Bud Light — that no one actually drinks. It's an easy bit, but one that highlights a long-standing quirk in beer advertising. Because, really — why can't actors drink beer in beer commercials?