Ben Affleck Proves He Knows The Joke's On Him With His Dunkin' 2023 Super Bowl Commercial

America Runs on Dunkin', as the slogan says, and apparently so does Ben Affleck. Despite his celebrity status, the actor is famous for frequenting the coffee and donut joint so often that it's become a running joke on social media (via Twitter). Finally, it seems Dunkin' has taken notice of its biggest fan, casting Affleck in its much anticipated Super Bowl commercial this year.

When a paparazzi picture from the commercial shoot was first shared with the public back in January, fans couldn't help but laugh about how happy Affleck looked while acting as a Dunkin' employee for the day (via Twitter). "No one has ever seen Ben Affleck smile this hard in Hollywood. Man needs to quit his job and start picking up shifts at Dunkin," a viral tweet reads. Now that the commercial behind the paparazzi picture has finally aired, it's clear that Affleck is in on the joke, too.