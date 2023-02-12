Ben Affleck Proves He Knows The Joke's On Him With His Dunkin' 2023 Super Bowl Commercial
America Runs on Dunkin', as the slogan says, and apparently so does Ben Affleck. Despite his celebrity status, the actor is famous for frequenting the coffee and donut joint so often that it's become a running joke on social media (via Twitter). Finally, it seems Dunkin' has taken notice of its biggest fan, casting Affleck in its much anticipated Super Bowl commercial this year.
When a paparazzi picture from the commercial shoot was first shared with the public back in January, fans couldn't help but laugh about how happy Affleck looked while acting as a Dunkin' employee for the day (via Twitter). "No one has ever seen Ben Affleck smile this hard in Hollywood. Man needs to quit his job and start picking up shifts at Dunkin," a viral tweet reads. Now that the commercial behind the paparazzi picture has finally aired, it's clear that Affleck is in on the joke, too.
Cameo or passion project?
It isn't uncommon for celebrities to make appearances in Super Bowl commercials, but Ben Affleck did more than just act in the Dunkin' ad spot he appeared in. As he revealed to People, it was actually his own production company Artists Equity that developed the project alongside the chain. The commercial was also filmed in Boston, Affleck's hometown, where he says his love of Dunkin' started. "I think I became kind of associated with it, and this sounded like a fun opportunity to kind of play with that association, and a chance to come back here to shoot it at home in Boston," the actor told the outlet.
In the commercial (via YouTube), Affleck is dressed as a Dunkin' employee and serves customers at the drive-thru window, completely in his element. "You're embarrassing me in front of my friends," he says when his wife and actress Jennifer Lopez pulls up to the window, asking what he's doing there. Apparently, that tweet wasn't too far off in saying he looked happy as a Dunkin' employee — and Affleck himself would seem to agree.