The Secret To Freezing Starchy Soup And Maintaining The Best Texture

A bowl of creamy chicken and wild rice soup, or classic chicken noodle can be just what the doctor — also known as your mom — ordered when you start to get the sniffles. At the same time, a cup of minestrone alongside a grilled cheese can serve as a lovely dinner. But these soups have one thing in common. The starchy ingredients soak up the liquid, thickening the broth — which is downright delicious if you are eating it immediately. However, if you are going to make a big batch to freeze for later, you need to separate the liquid from the starchy ingredients — like grains or pasta — before putting it in the freezer.

If you skip this step and freeze your finished product starch and all, your hard work will be for nothing and you will be slurping up a soup that's turned gummy, quite the unappetizing texture. How do you know if your soup is a starchy soup? For the most part, soups that contain rice, quinoa, starchy vegetables like potatoes, or pasta will need to have those ingredients added after thawing the liquid base of the soup. For the best quality, cook the grains, pasta, or potatoes fresh to add to the rest of the soup once it's thawed.