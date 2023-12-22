How To Properly Freeze Soup To Avoid Ice Crystals

Homemade soup is great for stocking the freezer. It reheats well, can be easily made in bulk, and is perfect to keep around for a quick yet nourishing meal. It's important to store soup carefully, though, to avoid the risk of ice crystallization or freezer burn. These ice crystals can form and degrade the quality of the soup quickly, reducing its storage life and simply making it less delicious.

Proper storage is key to avoiding letting these pesky crystals grow in your soup. The crystals can form when air hits the frozen food, so preventing airflow from hitting the soup itself will deter them from appearing. The best way to do this is to store the soup in something as airtight as possible — gallon freezer bags, sealed tightly and with all of the air squeezed out of them. This works well and also allows you to maximize your freezer space. Vessels like freezer-safe plastic quart containers or tempered glass can work as well, but these can cause their own issues, such as cracking, and are more prone to letting air in.