The Absolute Best Way To Freeze Potato Soup For Later

Potato soup is a tasty and hearty dish but making it on your own can be labor-intensive. Accordingly, making it ahead of time and freezing it is the perfect alternative, as you can enjoy a delicious bowl when you see fit without spending lots of time in the kitchen. To ensure the reheated soup offers a pleasing flavor and consistency, you must make certain tweaks while cooking it. In this case, it's best to hold off on the dairy until you're ready to reheat it.

Ingredients like milk and cream are commonplace in potato soup, as they create the delightful consistency that makes this dish a joy to eat. However, dairy products are notorious for how poorly they freeze, as cold storage can cause the fat within dairy to separate. Keep in mind that the best silky-smooth potato soup recipe entails incorporating the cream after the potatoes, vegetables, and stock have been fully cooked. That means you can easily add cream to the finished version as you're warming it up on subsequent days.