The Pasta Shape That's One Of The Easiest To Make For Beginners

If you love pasta and enjoy cooking, there will invariably come a time when you'll want to start making it at home. First comes making sauces from scratch, but the true foodie flex is when you start making fresh pasta from scratch. Italian grandmothers make it look easy, but the process of making homemade pasta that's so good that you don't go back to the store-bought kind is a nuanced one.

In a detailed chat on all things pasta, chef Joe Isidori, co-founder of Black Tap and owner of Arthur & Son's in New York gave us several valuable tips on pasta-making for beginners. Isidori hails from a family of chefs and restaurateurs who have been serving up classics like chicken parm and penne alla vodka since the 1950s. When asked what pasta shape is the easiest for beginners to make, he unequivocally points to gnocchi.

"For beginners, gnocchi is hands-down the best and easiest pasta to make at home. The beauty of gnocchi is that you don't need any fancy machines or special ingredients," says the chef. The pillowy pasta made from flour and potato (and sometimes ricotta cheese) doesn't require all the tedious flattening of the dough and is also easy to cook. Gnocchi with brown butter and sage is one of the tastiest and easiest fresh pasta dishes you can make. It won't take you long to get your gnocchi game on point, so we also got some additional tips from Isidori on making other types of pasta from scratch.