The Classic Dish The Pasta Queen Calls 'Italy's Greatest Invention'

If you can't get enough of Italian dishes like pizza, pasta, and risotto, then there's a new show on the block that you need to watch. The show, called "The Pasta Queen," named after the host who goes by the same nickname, aired on October 24, 2024 on Prime Video, and is a culinary adventure through Italy.

The series follows Nadia Caterina Munno, the Italian-born host of the show as well as chef and influencer, as she travels through different parts of Italy. Along the way, she discusses and learns about different regional ingredients before using them to prepare tasty, classic Italian recipes in her kitchen. What adds some extra flair to the show is that Munno herself hails from Rome, and comes from a family of pasta and winemakers who have been operating since the 1800s.

While Munno explores plenty of different recipes on the show, there's one in particular that she claims is "Italy's greatest invention" — Pizza Margherita. This simple yet tasty pizza consists only of mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce, and basil as toppings, but packs a powerful punch in terms of flavor.