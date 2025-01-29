Yuengling Is Now Available In This Major City After Over A Century

America's oldest brewery is expanding its market footprint again. As announced in a press release, Yuengling Lager and Flight by Yuengling, a new light beer, are now both available on draft in over 2,000 Illinois bars, including in the city of Chicago. And fans of the brand, listen up: The brewer is celebrating the expansion with free beer.

Throughout the week of January 27, Yuengling's Illinois fans should keep an eye out for brewery representatives, who will offer free draft beer samples at various locations across the state. Fans will also be able to use the Yuengling Beer Finder to search for its availability by zip code (but give it some time — as of this writing, the Yuengling Beer Finder does not yet reflect the brand's Illinois availability).

The next stage of Yuengling's Illinois rollout will be the debut of Yuengling bottles and cans, which will appear on store shelves and on bar and restaurant menus starting in early March. This second stage is well-timed for two big, boozy events in Chicago — St. Patrick's Day on March 17 (known for its rowdy celebrations), and the Chicago Cubs' season-opening baseball game in Tokyo, Japan on March 18.