America's Oldest Brewery Hails From This State

Beer is the preferred choice of alcohol for most Americans – per Statista — whether it's to douse the heat of a hot summer afternoon or the spiciness of a flavor-packed Caribbean barbecue. Brew has become an integral part of the country's culture, with more than 9,900 breweries spread across the U.S. – each serving up unique forms and flavors. But where, exactly, is the oldest brewery in the country? The answer is Pennsylvania, a state replete with a rich history and the second-largest producer of craft beer in the nation.

In 1828, a German immigrant named David Yeungling arrived in the U.S. with a dream: to establish a brewery. By the following year, he'd turned that dream into a reality, founding the Eagle Brewery. But like most aspirations, this one, too, had to go through a rite of passage. The brewery was destroyed by fire a couple of years later in 1831. Yet, the man refused to give up. He remained steadfast, rebuilding the brewery at another location a few blocks away, and turned it into a success story.

Nearly 42 years later, his son renamed the business to honor the family legacy: D.G. Yuengling and Son. Today, that name represents a tradition about two centuries old. The first two beers brewed there by David Yuengling — the Lord Chesterfield ale and dark brewed porter — are still sold by the brand.