How To Take The Bitter Taste Out Of Boozy Desserts

Alcohol can make or break a great dessert. If done right, the alcohol will subtly enhance all the best flavors on your plate. But if done wrong, adding alcohol will drown your dish in a sharp, ethanol bitterness. Luckily, pastry chef Dru Tevis, winner of season 9 of Food Network's "Holiday Baking Championship," told Daily Meal some critical tips to make the best use of alcohol in desserts. The most important tip? Cook off that burn.

To eliminate any bitter flavor from the liquor in bakes like cakes, cookies, and brownies, Tevis recommends simmering the alcohol until its strong, boozy overtones are gone. "When you breathe in the fumes, once they no longer sting the nostrils, the alcohol has been cooked off," he said. Tevis explained to Daily Meal that this is only necessary for high-proof alcohols like whiskey, rum, or tequila. If cooking with sweeter liquors or liqueurs, they can go directly into your mixture. "Using alcohol in baking is the same as using extracts like vanilla," Tevis said. "Unless you are using an extremely large amount they won't result in a bitter flavor in the final product."