Why Is Chick-Fil-A's Fish Sandwich Always A Seasonal Item?
Chick-fil-A is famous for everything chicken-related, from sandwiches to nuggets and beyond. But occasionally, a fish sandwich mysteriously appears on the menu. It consists of two battered fried cod filets, dill pickles, and tartar sauce on a hot buttered bun. Considering the rest of Chick-fil-A's lineup, this item stands out like a sore thumb. Something is definitely fishy ... so what is this sandwich doing here? And when can we expect to find it?
Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich is a seasonal item with a very specific purpose. Although not offered every year, it's often available during Lent. This Christian tradition lasts for 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Holy Thursday, with the exact dates changing annually. Traditionally, Catholics abstained from eating meat every Friday to honor the day of Jesus' crucifixion. However, United States bishops decided this practice was no longer necessary year-round, but rather, solely on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays during Lent. According to canon law — aka regulations governing the Catholic church — "meat" is defined as land animals including cows, sheep, pigs, and chickens. Since most Chick-fil-A items are off the menu, the fish sandwich is meant to accommodate Lent observers. Fascinatingly, this same religious history is also one of the many secrets behind McDonald's Filet-o-Fish sandwich.
However, Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich isn't the only seasonal item you'll find on the menu. The chain has offered other Lent-friendly options throughout the years. Even when it doesn't, there are still menu items that abide by canon law.
What menu items does Chick-fil-A offer during Lent?
In addition to its fish sandwiches, Chick-fil-A has also offered a Deluxe Fish Sandwich in the past. This sandwich comes with battered cod fillets, cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a buttered bun — it's the fish version of the classic Chick-fil-A Deluxe Sandwich. There have also been sightings of fish tenders and fish nuggets at select locations. However, these items aren't always available at all Chick-fil-A restaurants during Lent. If you're a Chick-fil-A customer abstaining from meat and poultry, we suggest having a backup plan like one of the chain's nonseasonal items.
Chick-fil-A has rolled out some unexpected items over the years. The chain has also been known to accommodate dietary needs, so if you're observing Lent, you can always opt for its vegetarian-friendly meals. Think plain biscuits or ones with egg and cheese. For something sweeter, opt for the berry parfait, chocolate chunk cookie, or a milkshake. Surprisingly, Chick-fil-A has vegan options as well that will work for Lent, including fruit cups, hashbrowns, and waffle potato fries. You can also order any entree salad without chicken.