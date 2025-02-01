Why Is Chick-Fil-A's Fish Sandwich Always A Seasonal Item?

Chick-fil-A is famous for everything chicken-related, from sandwiches to nuggets and beyond. But occasionally, a fish sandwich mysteriously appears on the menu. It consists of two battered fried cod filets, dill pickles, and tartar sauce on a hot buttered bun. Considering the rest of Chick-fil-A's lineup, this item stands out like a sore thumb. Something is definitely fishy ... so what is this sandwich doing here? And when can we expect to find it?

Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich is a seasonal item with a very specific purpose. Although not offered every year, it's often available during Lent. This Christian tradition lasts for 40 days between Ash Wednesday and Holy Thursday, with the exact dates changing annually. Traditionally, Catholics abstained from eating meat every Friday to honor the day of Jesus' crucifixion. However, United States bishops decided this practice was no longer necessary year-round, but rather, solely on Ash Wednesday and all Fridays during Lent. According to canon law — aka regulations governing the Catholic church — "meat" is defined as land animals including cows, sheep, pigs, and chickens. Since most Chick-fil-A items are off the menu, the fish sandwich is meant to accommodate Lent observers. Fascinatingly, this same religious history is also one of the many secrets behind McDonald's Filet-o-Fish sandwich.

However, Chick-fil-A's fish sandwich isn't the only seasonal item you'll find on the menu. The chain has offered other Lent-friendly options throughout the years. Even when it doesn't, there are still menu items that abide by canon law.