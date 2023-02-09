Chick-Fil-A Is Rolling Out An Unexpected New Item. Here's What We Know

According to a press release, Chick-fil-A will begin testing its "plant-forward" Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich on February 13 in Denver, Charleston, and North Carolina's Greensboro-Triad area — while supplies last, that is. Instead of chicken breast, the sandwich will feature a "tender filet from a whole, real cauliflower" that's marinated and breaded like its poultry counterpart. The cauliflower sandwich will also mimic the original with the same buttered bun and pickle chips.

While the sandwich doesn't contain meat, Chick-fil-A is more inclined to label it "vegetarian-friendly" than a pure vegetarian entrée, on account of the facilities in which it is cooked. In every other regard, it's safe to say the sandwich is suited to vegetarians. Interestingly, Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy has been working on this menu item ever since 2018, following increased customer demand for more vegetable-based options. Its three-market test run will determine whether or not it will come to other Chick-fil-A stores nationwide.

In a first-look, first-taste exclusive, Mashed, who broke the story, put it this way in their assessment of the Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich: "We were hooked from the first bite." The outlet also praised the plant-based sandwich's hero, cauliflower, as redolent of a meatier protein the franchise is known for — that's right, chicken — but "with a subtly sweeter taste," and exalted its texture. For more on what Mashed had to say, check out the video below.

Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and Mashed.