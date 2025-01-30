The Difference Between Co-Fermented And Infused Coffee

When you think about flavored coffee, the first thing that may come to mind is a bag of hazelnut- or vanilla-infused coffee beans. There is no set standard for what "infused coffee" means, but generally, when people talk about infusing coffee, they mean adding a flavoring agent after roasting. This entails spraying a chemical or natural flavored oil onto the bean. Another way to infuse flavor is barrel-aging green beans to give them the taste of the spirit previously in the barrel. Lately, a newer way to add subtle notes has hit the specialty coffee scene — adding a natural ingredient aside from coffee to the fermentation process, or co-fermenting. This brings a more subtle taste to the coffee than other infusion methods and is used to accentuate flavor notes already found in the bean.

Fermentation in coffee isn't new, as all coffee is fermented before it's roasted. Whether the preferred method for the beans is washed, natural, anaerobic, or any of the other processes coffee producers play with, at least a little fermentation occurs. The jury is still out on whether co-fermented falls under the "infusion" category, but that's all semantics until the coffee industry hammers out a standard set of definitions. The most common addition for co-fermentation is fruit, but spices like cinnamon can be common, and some producers are even playing around with additions like flowers or hops.