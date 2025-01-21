Pringles' 2025 Super Bowl Ad Will Feature Some Seriously Famous Facial Hair

Hey, sports and snacks fans! Sunday, February 9, is Super Bowl 2025, and along with the obvious football frenzy, there's hype surrounding the always-entertaining commercials that air during the big game.

Pringles is part of the must-see TV action this year, just as the brand was in 2023 with its "Best of Us" commercial. The brand has recently been teasing some big-name celebrities that will feature in its latest Super Bowl ad campaign, paying homage to its iconic mustache logo. Facial hair is the focus, and the ad teases are a lot of fun.

Fans and followers on Pringles' Instagram have been guessing which celebs will be part of the Pringles Super Bowl ad campaign ensemble. Now, three of them have been revealed: Adam Brody, Nick Offerman, and James Harden, as seen playing along in this YouTube short.