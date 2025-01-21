Pringles' 2025 Super Bowl Ad Will Feature Some Seriously Famous Facial Hair
Hey, sports and snacks fans! Sunday, February 9, is Super Bowl 2025, and along with the obvious football frenzy, there's hype surrounding the always-entertaining commercials that air during the big game.
Pringles is part of the must-see TV action this year, just as the brand was in 2023 with its "Best of Us" commercial. The brand has recently been teasing some big-name celebrities that will feature in its latest Super Bowl ad campaign, paying homage to its iconic mustache logo. Facial hair is the focus, and the ad teases are a lot of fun.
Fans and followers on Pringles' Instagram have been guessing which celebs will be part of the Pringles Super Bowl ad campaign ensemble. Now, three of them have been revealed: Adam Brody, Nick Offerman, and James Harden, as seen playing along in this YouTube short.
Could more celebs join in for the big game?
Will the mustached celebrity list grow in the actual commercial? After all, each celebrity holds a container of Pringles before figuratively passing it on. Although the YouTube short ends with the mustached Pringles logo itself, others might join for the Super Bowl ad.
Pringles lovers will surely enjoy the short teases until the official ad airs. For now, the guessing game continues. Perhaps Tom Selleck's famous 'stache will make an appearance. Until then, there are plenty of Pringles flavors to try (aside from the discontinued jalapeño flavor).
