Pringles Knows Our Biggest Issue With Its Chips In Super Bowl 2023 Ad

Pringles' appearance is arguably more memorable than the chips' actual taste. (We say "chips," but these oddly shaped snacks are technically "crisps," according to Thrillist.) Apparently, the FDA didn't like that Pringles were made of more than just potato, so calling them "potato chips" was off the table. Still, those other ingredients — corn, rice, wheat — are essential to the production process that makes Pringles the saddle-like hyperbolic paraboloids they are.

That curvy shape allows Pringles to be perfectly stacked, preventing broken bits in the container. As for that container, a bag would defeat the purpose of stacking. Instead, Pringles' creators opted for a can.

The designer of the Pringles can was so proud of the idea, he ensured some of his ashes were buried in a Pringles can after he died. But if you ask us, getting a hand stuck in a Pringles can while we're alive is a bummer.