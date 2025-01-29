Don't Throw Out That Empty Ketchup Bottle, Do This Instead
Kitchen hacks are all the rage, and for good reason. They make everyday cooking tasks easier and neater, and they're sometimes downright genius. One trick shared by TikTok user @joniblackstone is getting attention: repurposing an empty squeezable ketchup bottle into a handy oil dispenser. This clever idea takes an everyday item most of us toss in the recycling bin and gives it new life as a practical kitchen tool.
The concept is simple. Once your ketchup bottle is empty, perhaps after dunking your last potato chip or whipping up a chili, clean it thoroughly with soap and hot water. Make sure no residual ketchup (or soap) remains, as even a tiny amount could interfere with the taste of your oil. Once it's dry, fill the bottle with your favorite cooking oil, olive oil, vegetable oil, or even specialty oils like sesame or avocado.
The squeezable design of the ketchup bottle makes it ideal for dispensing oil in controlled amounts. Unlike traditional oil bottles, which can be prone to spills or overly generous pours, the nozzle of the ketchup bottle allows you to drizzle or squirt oil with precision. This is particularly useful when you're greasing a pan, drizzling oil over vegetables for roasting, or adding to salad dressing.
@joniblackstone
Thanks for the tip @Stevie stir fry #blackstonehack #electricblackstone #blackstonerecipe
A hack that's convenient, clean, and kind to the planet
Another benefit of this hack is its portability and storage convenience. Squeezable bottles are easy to handle and take up less space on your counter or in your pantry than some of the bulkier oil dispensers. Plus, the flip cap keeps the nozzle clean and reduces the risk of spills, which comes in handy for outdoor grilling.
But this hack isn't just about convenience — it's also eco-friendly. By reusing a plastic ketchup bottle, you're reducing waste and giving the container a second life.
This ketchup-bottle-turned-oil-dispenser is an example of how small changes can make a big difference. So, the next time you empty a ketchup bottle, whether you use it on your steak or over cottage cheese, think twice before recycling it...it might become your new favorite kitchen tool.