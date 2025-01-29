Don't Throw Out That Empty Ketchup Bottle, Do This Instead

Kitchen hacks are all the rage, and for good reason. They make everyday cooking tasks easier and neater, and they're sometimes downright genius. One trick shared by TikTok user @joniblackstone is getting attention: repurposing an empty squeezable ketchup bottle into a handy oil dispenser. This clever idea takes an everyday item most of us toss in the recycling bin and gives it new life as a practical kitchen tool.

The concept is simple. Once your ketchup bottle is empty, perhaps after dunking your last potato chip or whipping up a chili, clean it thoroughly with soap and hot water. Make sure no residual ketchup (or soap) remains, as even a tiny amount could interfere with the taste of your oil. Once it's dry, fill the bottle with your favorite cooking oil, olive oil, vegetable oil, or even specialty oils like sesame or avocado.

The squeezable design of the ketchup bottle makes it ideal for dispensing oil in controlled amounts. Unlike traditional oil bottles, which can be prone to spills or overly generous pours, the nozzle of the ketchup bottle allows you to drizzle or squirt oil with precision. This is particularly useful when you're greasing a pan, drizzling oil over vegetables for roasting, or adding to salad dressing.