The Unexpected Ingredient That Adds A Tangy Sweet Twist To Chili

There's nothing quite like a piping hot bowl of chili to warm you up on a cold winter day. Since it's made from staples that are often kept on hand, it's generally pretty easy to whip up a batch when the craving hits. Even if you're missing an ingredient or two, substitutions are often pretty easy to make. In the case of missing tomato sauce or paste, there's one tomato-based ingredient that works particularly well, and it will add a sweet, tangy twist to your best chili recipe. That ingredient is ketchup.

Ketchup can be used instead of the usual tomato sauce in many recipes, so it's probably not too much of a surprise that it will work in chili as well. Plus, the ketchup will add layers of flavor that you don't get from the usual sauce, so expect an extra level of zestiness that doesn't appear in typical chili recipes. This unexpected ingredient might sound simple, but it's that simplicity that makes it such an excellent substitution.