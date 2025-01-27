What's The Difference Between Millionaire's Shortbread And The Classic Variety?

The story of shortbread is one of constant elevation to increasingly elaborate versions of what started out as "biscuit bread" — cookies made from leftover bread dough. The original shortbread has Scottish roots and was seemingly popularized by Queen Mary of Scots in the 16th Century because of her fondness for buttery French cookies. At the time, it was a decadent treat reserved for special occasions and the wealthy.

Ironically, because of its simplicity, shortbread is now on the modest end of the spectrum, with millionaire's shortbread on the decadent end. The difference between the two is simple yet significant. Classic Scottish shortbread is essentially a crumbly cookie made from flour, butter, and sugar, and the millionaire's version is the same cookie with layers of caramel and chocolate.

The trend of adding layers to shortbread to make it "richer" has resulted in newer versions like billionaire's shortbread and even trillionaire's shortbread, and these varieties usually contain further layers of nuts, candied fruits, or other complementary ingredients. While classic shortbread is sometimes dipped in tea because of its dry texture, the millionaire's variety is more of a special snack or dessert than a teatime biscuit. A good millionaire's shortbread is an explosion of contrasting flavors and textures — crispy, buttery biscuit, rich chocolate ganache, and sweet and salty caramel. Because of the added layers, portioning millionaire's shortbread is more complicated and you'll generally see it as squares, while classic shortbread can be rectangular, triangular, or even molded with decorative stamps.