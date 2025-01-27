The Olive Garden Item That Takes The Cake For Unhealthiest Dessert

Olive Garden's Chocolate Lasagna doesn't just flirt with indulgence — it dives headfirst into it. With 58 grams of total fat, including 27 grams of saturated fat, this dessert exceeds the recommended daily intake of saturated fat for most adults according to the American Heart Association. Add in 86 grams of sugar — more than double the daily limit suggested by the American Heart Association for women and far exceeding the recommendation for men – and it's clear this dessert probably won't align with most people's health goals.

The sodium content, sitting at 630 milligrams, might not sound alarming at first, but it sneaks up on you when paired with a full Olive Garden meal. Appetizers, entrees, and even breadsticks at the chain can quickly push daily sodium intake over the recommended 2,300-milligram cap, making this dessert an unexpected contributor to potential health risks like high blood pressure. While the 980 calories the "lasagna" packs are impressive for a dessert, they're a reminder that moderation is key, especially when a single slice makes up a significant portion of most people's daily caloric needs.

Of all the unhealthy choices at Olive Garden, this one definitely takes the cake. Despite its indulgent reputation, this dessert isn't just about the numbers. The layers of dense chocolate cake, airy mousse, and crispy wafers create a textural masterpiece that makes it hard to resist. But balance and portion control are essential — consider sharing it or taking part of it home to enjoy another day.