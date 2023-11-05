14 Foods You Might Want To Avoid Ordering At Olive Garden

Olive Garden may specialize in serving up Italian-style food, but it's an American institution. Since 1982, Olive Garden has devoted itself to offering Italian dishes at an affordable price, and in just over 40 years has grown to an enormous size, with almost 900 restaurants and nearly 100,000 employees. And the evolution of the Olive Garden menu over the years has shown that it's a business that embraces change.

In the early years, the restaurant's menu was more traditional, offering dishes like mussels di Napoli and veal piccata, nowadays it focuses on combining Italian sensibilities with American ones, offering a host of dipping sauces and ever-popular creamy pasta dishes. But while some of those changes may have allowed it to embrace a broader appeal, not all of them were for the better. Olive Garden's current menu has a host of options that, unfortunately, fall short of the mark.

In this article, we focused on highlighting the main foods you might want to avoid due to nutritional value, cost, and taste. Some of that info we gathered from Olive Garden's website itself. Other info comes from the experiences of customers, or current and former Olive Garden employees, who've shared their experiences.