When pasta night rolls around, you're often faced with tons of options you can whip up to impress your family. You can make a rich plate of garlicky shrimp scampi, dripping with butter and pungent notes from the garlic. Or, you could opt for stuffed shells, which might seem effortless when you eat them but require plenty of prep work.

However, rather than going all out and slaving away in the kitchen all day over dinner, you can also whip up some delicious pasta by simply using some unique ingredients to upgrade your spaghetti or another simpler style of pasta. If you go this route, one ingredient in particular will do the trick — Marmite.

Marmite is a sticky, brown spread made primarily of yeast extract. It also includes vitamins and flavoring to give it a salty, savory flavor that makes it the perfect flavor-packed ingredient for meals like chili or, in this case, pasta sauce. Better yet, Marmite may be a superfood thanks to its high niacin content. When you add it to your pasta sauce, you get a tangy complexity that takes it to the next level all while packing in the vitamins.