Marmite Is The Flavor-Packed Ingredient You Need For Better Chili

Even a basic chili made with tomato sauce, chili powder, ground beef, and beans can be tasty. But there are plenty of other ingredients you can add to make the dish more flavorful. Hoosier chili, for example, also calls for elbow macaroni and brown sugar, while Cincinnati chili instead contains cocoa powder and warm spices like cinnamon and cumin. Though many different regional varieties of chili call for all kinds of ingredients and seasonings, adding Marmite is still largely unheard of.

If you've had the British condiment before, chili is probably the last dish you'd think to pair it with because it's traditionally used as a spread. Marmite's most common application is on toast with a bit of butter, though sometimes it's put on crackers or used in sandwiches. Despite being an uncommon choice, when you add it to chili, it introduces a savory flavor that enhances the overall taste of the dish.