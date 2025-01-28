4 Ingredient Swaps To Shake Up A Typical Breakfast Casserole

Who doesn't love potatoes? Not only are they delicious in just about any form — from fries to hash browns and so on — but they can also be enjoyed at any mealtime, including breakfast. All of this is to say that they are the perfect ingredient to use instead of bread for your next breakfast casserole.

If you happen to have a bag of frozen tater tots in your freezer, take them to the next level with a cheesy breakfast bake. Paired with eggs, cheese, and any meat or veggies you like, tater tots are a great base for a casserole — they're filling, crunchy, and delicious.

While using a bag of frozen tater tots is a super easy way to add potatoes to a breakfast casserole, it's not the only way. If you're willing to put in a bit more effort, you could also use sliced potatoes (like you would for another baked dish, potatoes au gratin) or grated potatoes as we do in our recipe for a smoked salmon and potato breakfast casserole.