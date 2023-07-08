Take Frozen Tater Tots To Another Level With A Cheesy Breakfast Bake

A warm breakfast is a thing of beauty. When cold cereal won't do, there's nothing quite like eggs, potatoes, and some cheese to start the day. You may be thinking of a full English breakfast-style plate, and that's well and good. But what if you could also take it a step further and put your favorite breakfast components together in a casserole? With this in mind, we're taking inspiration from one of our perennial potluck favorites—the Upper Midwest hotdish—and creating a breakfast bake that's perfect for a crowd.

The constituent parts of a hotdish are debatable, though they generally contain ground meat and processed vegetables. The most familiar component seems to be its topping of tater tots, adding a textural layer of starch. To make this casserole idea work for breakfast, we suggest pulling back on the quantities of meat and vegetables, and increasing the amount of eggs and dairy, the hallmarks of what many usually eat for breakfast. This results in a casserole that holds together well for easy cleanup afterward and is simple to eat for those who are less bright-eyed in the mornings.