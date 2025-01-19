One Of Our Favorite Sweet BBQ Seasonings Is Also An Amazon Favorite

On the suggested proteins, both pork and poultry, this seasoning shines. It takes a deft touch to properly season lighter meats without overwhelming their natural flavor, and Traeger's blend does it well. Things can get pretty darn salty if you pile it on, so it's best to start with a light hand and work your way up to the level of flavor you like. I tried it applied directly to the meat's surface, as well as added into the breading mix for fried chicken, and both methods were delicious. The seasoning was also quite tasty on simple pan-seared shrimp, so don't be afraid to branch out to seafood with this rub and consider grilling yourself a tasty fish dish.

After experimenting with various proteins, I moved on to vegetables. It was a nice addition to roasted broccoli, but one of my favorite applications of this seasoning was on potatoes. I sliced a few Yukon golds into wedges, tossed them in olive oil and a hefty dose of pork & poultry rub, and roasted them in the oven until crispy. It's a simple shortcut to making plain potatoes more exciting.

As for more outside-the-box uses for this rub, it makes a punchy addition to condiments, particularly mustard — you could use it to really up your sandwich game. I'm always looking for ways to use culinary products in cocktails, and found that it was delicious as a glass rimmer on a classic old fashioned. It comes in a generously sized package, so don't be afraid to use it liberally on anything and everything.