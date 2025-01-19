One Of Our Favorite Sweet BBQ Seasonings Is Also An Amazon Favorite
Barbecue seasonings and rubs come in endless styles and countless varieties, and the sheer number of them can be overwhelming if you're not quite sure what you like. Some are charred and smoky, others have a rich and roasted flavor profile, and many boast five-alarm chili heat. Then there are the sweet seasonings. While any barbecue spice mix will have some kind of sweet element, usually sugar, molasses, or honey, this category puts those flavors front and center. A well-crafted sweet barbecue seasoning shouldn't just be sugary, though. It needs to have a good balance of salt and spices, too.
One of the best seasonings we've found in this category is Traeger's Pork & Poultry Rub. The brand is famous for its grills and smokers, so it knows its way around barbecue. While this seasoning mix is crafted with specific lighter proteins in mind, it's got great versatility, making it effortless to add a pop of sweet barbecue flavor to any dish or snack. Don't just take our word for it, either — this rub has thousands of five-star reviews from customers and is listed as Amazon's Choice, while also holding a best seller spot in gourmet rubs. No matter what kind of cooking you do, it's a great addition to your spice rack.
Traeger's Pork & Poultry Rub pairs sweetness and spice
If you're expecting Traeger's Pork & Poultry Rub to be sweet right off the bat, you're in for a surprise. Pop open the container and you'll be greeted with an aroma very similar to chili powder, as paprika, onion, and chili dominate the nose. There's a bit of a fruity scent in there if you search for it, but savory and spicy notes are the perfume that draws you in. Taste the powder on its own and that's where the sweetness comes in — rich honey and dehydrated apple, along with cane sugar, contrast and complement the stronger, spicier flavors as they meld together on your tongue.
There's not a lot of heat here, so if you're looking for mouth-burning intensity, this might not be the rub for you. It's more of a subtle simmer than a raging inferno. This is, however, a sweet barbecue lover's dream. Full disclosure, I prefer a tangy, smoky, and savory barbecue flavor profile to a sweet one: Take me to the Carolinas and give me vinegar or mustard any day. I threw this seasoning on all kinds of things, though, and not only did I learn to appreciate the balance sweetness brings, I started to crave it. The dance of flavors and sensations makes this a seasoning worth seeking out.
The best ways to use this BBQ seasoning
On the suggested proteins, both pork and poultry, this seasoning shines. It takes a deft touch to properly season lighter meats without overwhelming their natural flavor, and Traeger's blend does it well. Things can get pretty darn salty if you pile it on, so it's best to start with a light hand and work your way up to the level of flavor you like. I tried it applied directly to the meat's surface, as well as added into the breading mix for fried chicken, and both methods were delicious. The seasoning was also quite tasty on simple pan-seared shrimp, so don't be afraid to branch out to seafood with this rub and consider grilling yourself a tasty fish dish.
After experimenting with various proteins, I moved on to vegetables. It was a nice addition to roasted broccoli, but one of my favorite applications of this seasoning was on potatoes. I sliced a few Yukon golds into wedges, tossed them in olive oil and a hefty dose of pork & poultry rub, and roasted them in the oven until crispy. It's a simple shortcut to making plain potatoes more exciting.
As for more outside-the-box uses for this rub, it makes a punchy addition to condiments, particularly mustard — you could use it to really up your sandwich game. I'm always looking for ways to use culinary products in cocktails, and found that it was delicious as a glass rimmer on a classic old fashioned. It comes in a generously sized package, so don't be afraid to use it liberally on anything and everything.