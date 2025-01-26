The Hidden Fried Chicken Gem Guy Fieri Found On Vacation In Montana

Montana is home to Glacier National Park, the fictional Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and the best fried chicken your mouth has ever experienced. On a trip to Big Sky Country, Guy Fieri stumbled upon a gem of an eatery that Bozeman locals have flocked to since it opened its doors in 2013. It's called Roost Fried Chicken (known simply as "The Roost" by many), and it's so tasty that Fieri phoned his producers. Soon after, the "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" crew arrived to shine a spotlight on this restaurant. "It's juicy, it's tender, it's legit," the celebrity chef raved in the episode.

This place has everything from fried chicken by the bucket to fried chicken sandwiches to the dish that Fieri ordered up: chicken on a stick — a skewered, crunchy fried boneless chicken thigh with a homemade biscuit to top everything off. The chicken comes in traditional Southern Fried, Nashville Hot, or Sweet Heat flavors. It makes our mouths water just thinking about it. If you are searching for the best fried chicken in every state, Roost Fried Chicken should be on your radar.