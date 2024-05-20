The Murky Origins Of Coconut Cream Pie

These recipes were outliers, though, and it's easy to see why: You just couldn't get coconut in easily consumable form in America or Europe. But this changed in the early 1890s when a French export company in Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) figured out how to shred and dry coconut, creating the modern coconut flakes we are familiar with today. Suddenly, coconut could be easily transported far and wide — not to mention cooked without having to shell the fruit — so it was probably only a matter of time before it took off. It did exactly that after an 1895 incident where a miller in Philadelphia took delivery of a load of Cuban coconuts as restitution for a debt owed by a client. Sensing an opportunity, the intrepid businessman figured out how to dry the coconut flesh and started selling the results.

This iteration of coconut soon became popular in America. Although we don't quite know where the recipe for the original coconut cream pie came from during this period, by the turn of the 20th century, different variations on the same theme showed up in cookbooks all over the place. And while coconut cream pie's popularity may have waned during the latter half of the 20th century, it's still a classic, so we owe thanks to whoever it was who came up with the idea in the first place.