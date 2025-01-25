Elevate Those Boring Grits With 2 Ingredients Already In Your Pantry

There's nothing like a bowl of hot grits. It satiates your taste buds and comforts the soul. The beauty of grits is how versatile they can be. Savory grits filled with cheese, bacon, a sprinkle of everything bagel seasoning, or a little butter can be quite satisfying next to your favorite barbecue dishes, but for an easy way to upgrade your grits, reach for a little cinnamon and sugar. If you love cinnamon toast in the morning, then you know this classic duo can unleash the inner Chi of this maize porridge and maybe even entice those who may be a little shy about eating this staple.

Cinnamon and sugar will not only bring sweetness to your creamy and smooth grits, but it's also an easy addition. You probably already have these two ingredients in your pantry for baking purposes, and this combo works whether you are adding them to this hot cereal made from scratch or using a package of the instant variety. To create a stash of cinnamon sugar to have handy whenever you are making grits, use a half cup of sugar to 2 tablespoons of cinnamon if you like both flavors to shine through; however, if you like your cinnamon sugar a little sweeter, opt for a ratio of 1 cup of sugar to 1 tablespoon of cinnamon.