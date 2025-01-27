The Secret To Better Egg Salad Is This Briny Fruit

There are tons of ways to elevate an egg salad — and some of the best ways are the most unexpected. Sure, celebrity chefs like Martha Stewart add things like avocado, or fancier upgrades like yuzu mayonnaise (shout out Geoffrey Zakarian), but one of the best ways to elevate egg salad is to add a funky, briny, salty fruit: olives.

Celebrity chefs have known about this egg salad hack for quite some time. Chef Curtis Aikens' take on egg salad includes bell peppers and olives for an elevated, texturally interesting dish. Combined with egg, mayonnaise, pepper, and paprika, olives stand out as a delightful addition to this creamy and classic dish.

While they might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of egg salad (olives have a tendency to be reduced to a charcuterie companion), they can elevate the flavor and texture in surprising and absolutely delicious ways.