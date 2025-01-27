The Secret To Better Egg Salad Is This Briny Fruit
There are tons of ways to elevate an egg salad — and some of the best ways are the most unexpected. Sure, celebrity chefs like Martha Stewart add things like avocado, or fancier upgrades like yuzu mayonnaise (shout out Geoffrey Zakarian), but one of the best ways to elevate egg salad is to add a funky, briny, salty fruit: olives.
Celebrity chefs have known about this egg salad hack for quite some time. Chef Curtis Aikens' take on egg salad includes bell peppers and olives for an elevated, texturally interesting dish. Combined with egg, mayonnaise, pepper, and paprika, olives stand out as a delightful addition to this creamy and classic dish.
While they might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of egg salad (olives have a tendency to be reduced to a charcuterie companion), they can elevate the flavor and texture in surprising and absolutely delicious ways.
Why olives are an unbeatable addition to egg salad
The most obvious benefit of adding olives to your egg salad is the flavor boost. Olives, with their briny, tangy, and slightly bitter notes, can complement the rich, creamy texture of the eggs and balance the fattiness of the mayo. And since egg salad can (sometimes) feel a little one-dimensional, olives introduce a new layer of complexity, enhancing the overall taste profile. Whether you opt for green or black olives (or even pimento-stuffed olives for an extra upgrade), their distinct flavors contrast beautifully with the mildness of the eggs, creating a more vibrant dish. However, it is important to note that black olives have a milder flavor and softer texture than green olives — so the latter may be better for this recipe.
Adding them is simple: Just chop them up into smaller pieces and toss them with your other egg salad ingredients. But remember that their saltiness will likely mean that less is needed from your standard recipe.
Adding olives to your egg salad can also do wonders in terms of texture. Egg salad can occasionally feel overly smooth or mushy — especially if it's made with too much mayonnaise or mustard (or if it's a French egg salad). So, adding olives can introduce a satisfying contrast. The olives provide an enjoyable crunch that breaks up the soft, creamy eggs, resulting in a more interesting mouthfeel.