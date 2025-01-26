Alton Brown's Hot Cocoa Trick Totally Changes The Game

Hot cocoa season calls for some serious planning, especially if you are mixing up a hot chocolate recipe from scratch. Sure, you can buy those blue and white packets of Swiss Miss because they definitely hit the spot after a long, cold day of skiing, but making your own using confectioner's sugar, unsweetened cocoa powder, and milk powder gives you control over the taste and sweetness. But if you really want to transform this drink's taste, Alton Brown has a trick that is a hot chocolate mixing and sipping game changer. The "Good Eats" host shared on his website that when crafting his hot cocoa mix, he toasts the milk powder before blending the ingredients.

Why toast your milk powder? It sounds like a lot of work, but the difference between regular and toasted milk powder is all about the taste. Brown wrote, "By simply toasting the milk powder before adding it to the hot cocoa mix, we can capture a wide array of flavors, including caramel, toffee, and malt." Think of toasting milk powder like making brown butter. The process is similar, but toasting milk powder doesn't require you to evaporate any liquid. Milk powder is a concentrated powder that's comprised of protein and sugars. It's already flavorful, but when it gently heats at a temperature above 285 degrees Fahrenheit, the flavor changes and becomes sweeter, nuttier, and more complex.