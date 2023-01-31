Hot Chocolate Fans Told Daily Meal Their No. 1 Favorite Topping - Exclusive Survey

Nothing makes cuddling up under a blanket or gathering around a campfire as comforting as a steaming mug of hot chocolate. It's easy enough to make homemade hot chocolate, spike it with a splash of Bailey's, or brew a whole pot for a crowd. And it always seems to hit the spot.

However, Mental Floss points out that you might actually be more familiar with hot cocoa. Hot cocoa is more than just a playful pseudonym used for hot chocolate — it's actually an entirely different drink. Hot chocolate is made using pieces of shaved or ground cacao. That means that it still has all of its original fats intact and has a slightly more bitter taste along with it. Barand Cocoa adds that this whole food approach to chocolatey drinks also tends to be more nutritious than classic cocoa. Hot cocoa, on the other hand, is made using a refined cocoa powder and has those natural fats stripped away. Doing this also removes some of the natural nutritious benefits found in cacao.

Of course, whether you're drinking the finest hot chocolate, a gourmet cocoa, or an expired bag of Swiss Miss, everyone knows that hot cocoa is only as good as its toppings. There are plenty of unexpected hot cocoas around the U.S., but Daily Meal wanted to know what readers make at home, so we created a survey to find the most popular topping.