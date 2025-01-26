You're 2 Ingredients Away From The Easiest Steak Marinade Of Your Life
Marinating steak doesn't need to be complicated to achieve mouthwatering results. In fact, with just two ingredients — orange juice and soy sauce — you can create a simple and flavorful marinade that transforms an ordinary cut of meat into something extraordinary.
The combination of orange juice and soy sauce works in perfect harmony. Orange juice brings a bright, citrusy sweetness that balances the saltiness of the soy sauce. Beyond flavor, the natural acidity of orange juice helps tenderize the steak, breaking down tough fibers for a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Soy sauce delivers a rich umami that deepens the overall taste of the meat. Together, these ingredients form a marinade that's both functional and flavorful.
Preparing this marinade is a snap. Mix equal parts orange juice and soy sauce, then immerse your steak in the mixture, allowing the meat to marinate for at least 30 minutes, though an hour or two will give even better results. Be sure not to exceed more than 24 hours, as the acidity of the orange juice can start to break down the meat too much, potentially leaving you with a mushy texture. Try a marinade bag for convenience.
Get the most out of your steak with this marinade
Orange juice and soy sauce as a steak marinade proves that delicious meals don't need to be complicated. This marinade is an excellent solution for home cooks short on time or pantry staples. With just two common ingredients, you can elevate your steak and ensure it is bursting with flavor while being tender and satisfying. If you're not sure which cut of steak to buy, this round-up from The Daily Meal lists the best and worst cuts to buy, according to a chef.
Now, don't be afraid to get creative if you have some extra time or ingredients! Add garlic for a punch of aromatic flavor, honey for extra sweetness (with so many types to choose from), or chili flakes for a touch of heat.
Once the steak has soaked up all that flavor, cook it to your desired level of doneness using these 11 tips for cooking steakhouse-style steak at home to guide you. Whether you're grilling, pan-searing, or broiling, this simple marinade will enhance the meat's natural flavor without overpowering it. Also, try the orange juice and soy sauce marinade with chicken, fish, or even tofu if you're not a steak eater.