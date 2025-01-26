You're 2 Ingredients Away From The Easiest Steak Marinade Of Your Life

Marinating steak doesn't need to be complicated to achieve mouthwatering results. In fact, with just two ingredients — orange juice and soy sauce — you can create a simple and flavorful marinade that transforms an ordinary cut of meat into something extraordinary.

The combination of orange juice and soy sauce works in perfect harmony. Orange juice brings a bright, citrusy sweetness that balances the saltiness of the soy sauce. Beyond flavor, the natural acidity of orange juice helps tenderize the steak, breaking down tough fibers for a melt-in-your-mouth texture. Soy sauce delivers a rich umami that deepens the overall taste of the meat. Together, these ingredients form a marinade that's both functional and flavorful.

Preparing this marinade is a snap. Mix equal parts orange juice and soy sauce, then immerse your steak in the mixture, allowing the meat to marinate for at least 30 minutes, though an hour or two will give even better results. Be sure not to exceed more than 24 hours, as the acidity of the orange juice can start to break down the meat too much, potentially leaving you with a mushy texture. Try a marinade bag for convenience.