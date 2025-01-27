Lidia Bastianich Adds An Unexpected Veggie To Her Egg Sandwiches

Lidia Bastianich always brings something delicious to the table, and her unique take on the humble egg sandwich features an unexpected ingredient — asparagus. This innovative veggie twist adds fresh flavor, color, texture, and a touch of simple elegance.

The sandwich starts with a hearty roll cradling perfectly scrambled eggs. What sets it apart from your average egg sandwich is the Italian American chef and TV host's addition of sauteed asparagus and caramelized onions. Thinly sliced asparagus spears bring a fresh, earthy flavor and a satisfying crunch, while the sweet, golden onions add depth and balance to the sandwich.

Bastianich's passion for asparagus shines through in this recipe. It adds a delicate flavor profile and a boost of nutrition. Any type of asparagus will take your egg sandwich to the next level. Bastianich notes on her website, "Wild asparagus are more bitter (and thinner) than the farmed ones, but I love any fresh asparagus."