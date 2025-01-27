Lidia Bastianich Adds An Unexpected Veggie To Her Egg Sandwiches
Lidia Bastianich always brings something delicious to the table, and her unique take on the humble egg sandwich features an unexpected ingredient — asparagus. This innovative veggie twist adds fresh flavor, color, texture, and a touch of simple elegance.
The sandwich starts with a hearty roll cradling perfectly scrambled eggs. What sets it apart from your average egg sandwich is the Italian American chef and TV host's addition of sauteed asparagus and caramelized onions. Thinly sliced asparagus spears bring a fresh, earthy flavor and a satisfying crunch, while the sweet, golden onions add depth and balance to the sandwich.
Bastianich's passion for asparagus shines through in this recipe. It adds a delicate flavor profile and a boost of nutrition. Any type of asparagus will take your egg sandwich to the next level. Bastianich notes on her website, "Wild asparagus are more bitter (and thinner) than the farmed ones, but I love any fresh asparagus."
Other delicious egg and asparagus pairings
The asparagus and egg sandwich is a testament to Bastianich's talent for turning seasonal ingredients into everyday delights. It's versatile enough to enjoy any time of day — pair it with a side salad for lunch, or serve it alongside roasted vegetables for a light dinner.
Outside of this sandwich, asparagus pairs beautifully with eggs in many forms. Add sauteed spears to a fluffy omelet, or bake them into a golden frittata. For a more decadent brunch option, top poached eggs and perfectly foil-grilled asparagus with a drizzle of creamy hollandaise sauce.
Bastianich's asparagus and egg sandwich is a tasty reminder that even the simplest dishes can become extraordinary with a little creativity. Whether you try her recipe or explore your own variations, pairing asparagus and eggs will be something you wish you had tried sooner — just remember to follow our tips for choosing the best bunch of asparagus.