3 Simple Tips For Choosing The Best Bunch Of Asparagus

Some vegetables are just inherently delicious basically right out of the ground, shining in even the simplest dishes. Take balsamic-marinated asparagus as a prime example, or lightly seasoned and oiled asparagus spears roasted in the toaster oven. Asparagus has its own earthy-green sweetness and slightly firm texture that makes it a favorite among celebrity chefs. This means, of course, that you need to be just as choosy about buying your asparagus as you are when picking out the perfect recipe — sometimes, these guys can be woody or taste bitter. There are three simple tips for choosing the best bunch of asparagus, and simply put, they consist of trusting your senses of sight, touch, and taste.

Use your eyes to determine if the asparagus' color is bright and that its tips are tightly closed (like a spear point, natch) and not beginning to leaf out. Use your hands to see if an individual stalk breaks with a pleasing snap, or is instead floppy and lifeless. Lastly, use your taste buds (with your grocers' permission if you don't wan't to be a renegade) to take a bite of raw asparagus — you're looking for sweet and crunchy, not bitter and soft.