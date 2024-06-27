Grill Your Asparagus In Foil For Tender, Delicious Stalks

Asparagus is recognizable by its vibrant green color and long stalk-like appearance, but is it something you hesitate to reach for in the produce aisle? If your experience with this fibrous vegetable brings to mind soggy textures and bland flavors, you've likely been preparing it all wrong. And by that, we mean boiling it. Boiled asparagus often results in a pungent smell and a lot to be desired in the texture department. The good news? Mastering this veggie is easier than you think. All you need is a bit of foil and a few simple ingredients to elevate this vegetable to an unforgettable side dish or even a meal's main attraction. The secret is the foil and the grill to create the perfect tender bite with the right amount of crunch.

This vegetable might look like an anomaly in the produce section thanks to its uniform stalks, but the plant actually dates back to ancient Egypt, where it used to grow on river banks in abundance. Today, the diverse vegetable is grown all over, including China, Peru, Germany, and North America, and really comes to life when prepared on the grill. The great taste and cheerful pop of color are not the only reason to add this veg to the menu. There are 14 varieties of asparagus, all packed with important vitamins and minerals and pair perfectly with bacon, parmesan cheese, garlic, and much more.