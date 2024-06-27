Grill Your Asparagus In Foil For Tender, Delicious Stalks
Asparagus is recognizable by its vibrant green color and long stalk-like appearance, but is it something you hesitate to reach for in the produce aisle? If your experience with this fibrous vegetable brings to mind soggy textures and bland flavors, you've likely been preparing it all wrong. And by that, we mean boiling it. Boiled asparagus often results in a pungent smell and a lot to be desired in the texture department. The good news? Mastering this veggie is easier than you think. All you need is a bit of foil and a few simple ingredients to elevate this vegetable to an unforgettable side dish or even a meal's main attraction. The secret is the foil and the grill to create the perfect tender bite with the right amount of crunch.
This vegetable might look like an anomaly in the produce section thanks to its uniform stalks, but the plant actually dates back to ancient Egypt, where it used to grow on river banks in abundance. Today, the diverse vegetable is grown all over, including China, Peru, Germany, and North America, and really comes to life when prepared on the grill. The great taste and cheerful pop of color are not the only reason to add this veg to the menu. There are 14 varieties of asparagus, all packed with important vitamins and minerals and pair perfectly with bacon, parmesan cheese, garlic, and much more.
Lay foil flat or make a packet for the grill
Perfect for summertime in salads and side dishes, these stalks are best prepared on the grill in foil. The high heat of the grill will effectively roast the stalks until they're tender and juicy. Take your pick of two different methods and master this impactful ingredient. Grillmaster or not, you can simply spread a sheet of aluminum foil over the grill racks, coat your asparagus in olive oil, and let the heat work its magic. The foil will still allow for those desired grill marks and charred flavor, but it also makes removal easy and simplifies clean-up. This method is clean and simple, and lets the true flavor of the vegetable shine through.
Another method is to create a packet with aluminum foil. Begin by tossing the asparagus in olive oil and your seasonings, and finish by wrapping the foil loosely around the vegetables. Avoid making the packet too small or overlapping the stalks to ensure they cook evenly. Don't seal the packet; this causes steam to gather and create a tender stalk with crisp ends. With this trick, you can still achieve those grill marks, but you can also add a spoonful of butter and some fresh garlic to really infuse the veggies with plenty of taste. Add your seasonings and other ingredients to the packet of foil for a seamless grilling experience that will result in big flavors.
Add some extra flavor before cooking
Wrapping your asparagus in foil will not only result in perfectly tender stalks, but it makes seasoning your veggies that much easier. For a more complex flavor profile, consider going bold with these extra ingredients. A classic combo of olive oil, salt, and pepper can go a long way, but consider pouring a splash of broth into the packet to help the steaming process and incorporate a bigger taste. Chicken stock or veggie broth can imbue the stalks with moisture as well.
If you're a fan of spices, consider a bit of flair and toss your asparagus in lemon pepper for a zesty bite. Chili pepper, a pinch of paprika, or red pepper flakes will bring the heat and take this classic vegetable to another level. To make flavoring your asparagus simple and sophisticated, try adding spice blends for an extra kick. Another favorite is parmesan cheese and crumbled bacon, which will instantly take this to favorite side dish status. Top the dish with crunchy onions, and you'll be dubbed the asparagus master at your next dinner party. Other asparagus recipes that can be prepared on the grill are balsamic marinated asparagus or teriyaki beef and asparagus skewers.