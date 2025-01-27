This Trader Joe's Frozen Pizza Has A Guaranteed Place In Our Cart

One of the best parts about Trader Joe's is how many frozen dinner options it offers for nights when you just don't feel like cooking. These frozen dinners include a variety of frozen pizzas — and there's actually quite a few to choose between. To help make the decision a little easier, Daily Meal ranked all 12 Trader Joe's pizza options, considering the balance of crust, cheese, and toppings, as well as overall flavor and texture. With all that in mind, one delicious pizza stood out: the Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza.

The Roasted Garlic & Pesto Pizza features a deep-fried Naples-style crust with four types of Italian cheese (mozzarella, provolone, Parmigiano Reggiano, and burrata), a pesto made from cashews and pine nuts, and, of course, garlic. Our taste tester called the crust "astoundingly good," describing it as thick but also soft and airy. Additionally, the creamy cheese perfectly balances the brightness of the pesto. Finally, each bit contains a " deep, satisfying roasted garlic flavor" to tie everything together.

Trader Joe's fans on Reddit are in complete agreement with our assessment. One user wrote, "That pizza is simply FANTASTIC." Another declared, "I have at least one of these in my freezer at [all] times, my favorite frozen pizza ever!!"