Use Your Microwave To Make Crunchy, Savory Prosciutto Chips

When you're trying to decide on the best types of meat for a charcuterie board, prosciutto will undoubtedly rank high on your list. This salty piece of cured pig hind leg is sure to be the star of your social gathering. While plain prosciutto is undeniably delicious, you might be surprised to find out that there are many different prosciutto dishes you can serve at your next party.

Arguably, the best form of prosciutto is crispy. You can create a variation of the BLT sandwich, a PAT (prosciutto, arugula, and tomato), by crisping your prosciutto, much like how you would prepare bacon. Bobby Flay's Italian take on the classic BEC sandwich utilizes a piece of pan-fried prosciutto in lieu of bacon. However, you don't need to dirty a pan to make perfectly crispy prosciutto. If you're facing time constraints, all you need to make a prosciutto chip is a microwave. In fact, this preparation style is beneficial for both your metaphorical time crunch, and the literal crunch of your prosciutto.