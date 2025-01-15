The Cured Meats That Should Never Be In Carbonara, According To The Pasta Queen

Nadia Caterina Munno, also known as TikTok's Pasta Queen, has some strong opinions when it comes to pasta. You would, too, if you also came from an Italian macaroni-making dynasty. Munno is all about the ingredients, especially when it comes to making carbonara pasta, which uses spaghetti, black pepper, eggs, cured pork, and pecorino romano cheese.

However, it can't be just any cured pork. If you're chopping up bacon or pancetta to make this dish, stop. The host of the Amazon Prime series "The Pasta Queen" notes in Episode 4 of Season 1 that these two types of meat don't belong in this dish. Only guanciale, also known as pork jowl, should be fried up for your pasta carbonara.

Why pork jowl? Guanciale is different from bacon and pancetta in several ways. First, those latter two come from the belly of the pig. Guanciale comes from the cheek and is quite fatty. This means when you fry it up, it's going to have a slightly softer texture, which contrasts beautifully with an al dente cooked noodle. Whereas bacon is only sometimes cured, and pancetta's curing process only takes a couple of days, guanciale is cured for up to 3 months with seasonings and herbs to develop layers of flavor. This results in what the Pasta Queen says is a "more delicate, rich, and fatty" bite.