The Easy Fix For Fishy Kitchen Smells Is Right In Your Pantry
Fish is delicious, but the lingering smell it leaves behind can sometimes make you lose your appetite. Fortunately, there's a simple solution. There's a versatile household item that can neutralize fishy odors in no time — white vinegar.
Just mix half a cup of vinegar with one cup of water. Bring it to a boil on the stovetop, letting it simmer for about 10-15 minutes. As the mixture heats, the acetic acid in the vinegar works to neutralize the fishy compounds in the air. The steam helps break down the odor and leaves your space with a clean, crisp scent. You'll smell vinegar for a while, but that will dissipate. Consider adding lemon or orange peel to the mixture for an added burst of freshness.
You can use other types of vinegar, too, such as apple cider vinegar, but you'll want to stick to something inexpensive for this purpose. Save the good stuff for your recipes!
From fishy to fresh
Coffee grounds are another effective option. They're known for their odor-absorbing properties, making them useful for eliminating stubborn smells. Place a good amount of coffee grounds in a cup and leave it in the smelly room, so the grounds can absorb the odor. You may want to keep a sizeable can of Folgers coffee (or your favorite brand) around for these occasions so you're prepared. For extra-tough fish odors, combine both approaches — the vinegar and the coffee grounds.
Another tip? Prevent fishy odors from settling in the first place. When frying or baking, after battering and breading the fish, cover the pan with foil to reduce airborne oils. Cooking in a well-ventilated area or using an air purifier can minimize any odors. You may also find that cooking fish in an air fryer isn't as stinky.
With vinegar and coffee grounds at your disposal, tackling fish odors is easy and chemical-free. So, the next time you're perusing Aldi's fresh fish department or the seafood section of your favorite grocery store, remember these tips for less odor while cooking a delicious meal.