The Easy Fix For Fishy Kitchen Smells Is Right In Your Pantry

Fish is delicious, but the lingering smell it leaves behind can sometimes make you lose your appetite. Fortunately, there's a simple solution. There's a versatile household item that can neutralize fishy odors in no time — white vinegar.

Just mix half a cup of vinegar with one cup of water. Bring it to a boil on the stovetop, letting it simmer for about 10-15 minutes. As the mixture heats, the acetic acid in the vinegar works to neutralize the fishy compounds in the air. The steam helps break down the odor and leaves your space with a clean, crisp scent. You'll smell vinegar for a while, but that will dissipate. Consider adding lemon or orange peel to the mixture for an added burst of freshness.

You can use other types of vinegar, too, such as apple cider vinegar, but you'll want to stick to something inexpensive for this purpose. Save the good stuff for your recipes!