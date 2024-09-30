Cook Better Fried Fish In The Air Fryer With These Chef-Approved Tips
You'd go crazy trying to memorize all the fish cooking hacks on the internet, which is why you should focus on tips from someone who knows his seafood. Kory Foltz, the executive chef at Sunseeker Resort in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, spoke to Daily Meal about what it takes to master fried fish in that oh-so-versatile kitchen countertop appliance, the air fryer.
Chef Foltz divulges that the batter you use and how you prep your fish for frying will play a role in the success of your finished dish. Chef Foltz likes a "cornstarch based batter to avoid it becoming greasy," or a tempura, he says. The air fryer cooks fried fish evenly and quickly without a ton of oil. While fried fish can be heavy or oily with a traditional deep-fry, the convection effects of the air fryer get you the parts of fried fish you love — the crispy texture and tender protein — without the parts you don't, like a ton of grease. The result is light, crispy, and delicious, as long as you use great methodology.
Chef Foltz shares his secrets for the fried fish of your dreams
For amazing fried fish, your batter has to be right for the job. Tempura can be tricky to pull off at home, but air frying avoids some of the pitfalls that you face with deep-fried tempura. Some of the crispiest fried fish uses club soda to get lift in the coating, but beer batter turns out great results as well. Chef Kory Foltz recommends only a light coating of batter on the fish for optimal crunch. His recommendation of cornstarch in your breading mix helps your batter stick to the flesh of the fish and makes the crust lighter.
Secondly, you want to use your air fryer in a skillful way to perfect your fried fish. Chef Foltz says that preheating the air fryer is important, and not to overcrowd the fryer since it needs lots of room for the air to circulate and crisp up the fish. Lastly, you may be wondering which fish you should use for your recipe. Chef Foltz says: "Fish choice is up to you but would suggest something more firm like a mahi so it can be flipped and removed without breaking apart." With these tips, you are on your way to quick, easy fried fish that tastes just as good as when the pros make it.