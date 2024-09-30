Cook Better Fried Fish In The Air Fryer With These Chef-Approved Tips

For amazing fried fish, your batter has to be right for the job. Tempura can be tricky to pull off at home, but air frying avoids some of the pitfalls that you face with deep-fried tempura. Some of the crispiest fried fish uses club soda to get lift in the coating, but beer batter turns out great results as well. Chef Kory Foltz recommends only a light coating of batter on the fish for optimal crunch. His recommendation of cornstarch in your breading mix helps your batter stick to the flesh of the fish and makes the crust lighter.

Secondly, you want to use your air fryer in a skillful way to perfect your fried fish. Chef Foltz says that preheating the air fryer is important, and not to overcrowd the fryer since it needs lots of room for the air to circulate and crisp up the fish. Lastly, you may be wondering which fish you should use for your recipe. Chef Foltz says: "Fish choice is up to you but would suggest something more firm like a mahi so it can be flipped and removed without breaking apart." With these tips, you are on your way to quick, easy fried fish that tastes just as good as when the pros make it.